Snowflake Inc (SNOW): Top Buy-the-Dip Stock With High Growth Potential in Data Cloud Services

It’s every investor’s goal to buy a stock well poised to beat the average return of market indexes. However, with valuations getting out of hand after one of the longest bull runs, very few stocks offer significant upside potential. Nevertheless, some stocks have been battered by deteriorating economic conditions fueled by higher for longer rates.

While it might seem too late to buy stocks with major indices led by the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 flirting with record highs, there are still stocks that have been left out from the rallies. Buying the dip is a proven strategy for risk-tolerant investors who are always looking to take action during market downturns.

The strategy allows one to buy low when fear has taken over after a deep pullback. It is particularly an effective investment strategy for long-term investors looking to hold stakes in quality stocks for the long haul.

As depicted by the Institute for Supply Management, manufacturing production in the biggest economy slowing down in August is the latest sign that all is not well. Disappointing data with ISM dropping to 47.2 from 48 is the latest sign of slowing growth within the US economy.

According to Larry Tentarelli, chief technical strategist at the Blue Chip Trend Report, the market is expected to be choppy and volatile as it has become data-dependent. Consequently, now would be the best time to be highly cautious, focusing on high-value targets trading at discounted valuations.

On the other hand, Fundstrat’s head of strategy, Mark Newton, believes the market is flashing a handful of signs that there is more upside on the way even as the major indices remain at record highs. According to the analyst, any tech-driven stock pullback presents an ideal buy opportunity on the dip. According to the equity analyst, looking to buy dips makes sense technically, especially for small-cap stocks that look appealing after their recent slide.

The deep pullback in some stocks amid growing concerns about the health of the US economy presents one of the best opportunities to buy the dip of quality stocks trading at discounted valuations. Growth stocks are some of the best, given their track record in outperforming the market.

Certain high-value stocks that have traditionally been steady have recently suffered due to a mix of increasing inflation and high interest rates. In a similar vein, in 2024, there was a shift among investors from big tech firms to smaller, more volatile stocks. Spotting these declines could offer a chance to invest in major companies trading at discounted valuations.

Our Methodology

To make our list of the best buy-the-dip stocks to invest in, we first made a list of stocks in various industries that are trading near their 52-week lows or have pulled back significantly from their 52-week highs. We checked the hedge fund sentiment around 15 stocks with the largest market caps and then selected the 7 stocks that were the most popular among hedge funds. We then ranked the stocks in ascending order based on the number of hedge funds that hold stakes. Our list contains some of the highest quality companies in different industries including mining, energy, consumer staples, retail, aerospace, tech, and more.

To make our list of the best buy-the-dip stocks to invest in, we first made a list of stocks in various industries that are trading near their 52-week lows or have pulled back significantly from their 52-week highs. We checked the hedge fund sentiment around 15 stocks with the largest market caps and then selected the 7 stocks that were the most popular among hedge funds. We then ranked the stocks in ascending order based on the number of hedge funds that hold stakes.

A software engineer at work, surrounded by a wall of computer monitors connected to a 'Data Cloud' platform.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW)

52 Week Range: $107.93 – $237.72

Current Share Price: $110.41

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 69

Market Capitalization as of September 4: $37 Billion

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) is a leading data storage and sharing company that provides a cloud-based data platform. It provides a Data Cloud service that allows users to gather data into a unified, reliable source, thereby facilitating the generation of significant business insights. Additionally, it utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to address challenges in business operations.

The company’s competitive edge stems from the fact that it sells data analytics and management software that runs on the cloud computing platforms of some of the biggest companies, including Amazon and Microsoft. The company now has 510 customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million and 736 Forbes Global 2000 customers, representing 28% and 5% year-over-year growth, respectively.

Overall SNOW ranks 1st in our list of the buy-the-dip stocks to invest in. While we acknowledge the potential of SNOW as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than SNOW, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

