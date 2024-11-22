Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Gains Momentum with AI: Key Market Insights

We recently published a list of 10 AI News Stories You Can’t Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) stands against other AI news stories you can’t miss.

OpenAI launched ChatGPT in late November 2022. Although it had zero fanfare when it was launched, the platform has grown exponentially ever since. As of today, it boasts more than 200 million users worldwide, driven by the generative AI craze that has made it a hit.

It can be safe to say that the chatbot had unofficially ushered in the AI era and a race for businesses to capitalize on it. Initially, companies started slowly by integrating artificial intelligence into their offerings to pinpoint what works and what doesn’t.

As of today, they are taking giant leaps into the AI realm, confident of the fruits they will reap once everything is in place.

“2023 was really a year of industry and businesses wrapping their heads around AI. 2024 is the year we’re starting to see real-scale deployments of our technology”.

Countless innovations in AI prove how the technology continues to be a strong force today. In the latest news, Enfabrica, a California-based startup that aims to make AI chips work more efficiently together at scale, recently announced that it has raised $115 million in funding and plans to release its newest chip early next year.

The startup is tackling one of the biggest technical problems that has emerged in the AI field. The problem is related to tying tens of thousands (or more) of chips together with a network. The chip company strives to allow computing chips to simultaneously talk to more parts of a network.

According to co-founder and CEO Rochan Sankar, current systems can link about 100,000 AI chips before the network slows down. Sankar says chips from Enfabrica could increase this figure to about 500,000 chips, making it possible to train even larger AI models.

“It’s become apparent in the last six to nine months that the attributes of that network really drive the capability of that (computing power), whether it’s bandwidth, resiliency or recovery from loss. All these things matter when you start running at scale.”

In other news, OpenAI has recently launched a free training course for teachers with non-profit partner Common Sense Media. The training will enable teachers to understand artificial intelligence and use it efficiently. The move comes amid OpenAI promoting a positive image of ChatGPT in education. Previously, ChatGPT had been causing a frenzy as it helped students spin-off papers, complete their homework, and even write novels.

