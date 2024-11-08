SMRT Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SMRT) Earnings Are Weaker Than They Seem

SMRT Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SMRT) announced strong profits, but the stock was stagnant. We did some digging, and we found some concerning factors in the details.

Zooming In On SMRT Holdings Berhad's Earnings

In high finance, the key ratio used to measure how well a company converts reported profits into free cash flow (FCF) is the accrual ratio (from cashflow). In plain english, this ratio subtracts FCF from net profit, and divides that number by the company's average operating assets over that period. This ratio tells us how much of a company's profit is not backed by free cashflow.

Therefore, it's actually considered a good thing when a company has a negative accrual ratio, but a bad thing if its accrual ratio is positive. While having an accrual ratio above zero is of little concern, we do think it's worth noting when a company has a relatively high accrual ratio. That's because some academic studies have suggested that high accruals ratios tend to lead to lower profit or less profit growth.

For the year to June 2024, SMRT Holdings Berhad had an accrual ratio of 0.41. Ergo, its free cash flow is significantly weaker than its profit. Statistically speaking, that's a real negative for future earnings. In fact, it had free cash flow of RM7.2m in the last year, which was a lot less than its statutory profit of RM26.0m. SMRT Holdings Berhad shareholders will no doubt be hoping that its free cash flow bounces back next year, since it was down over the last twelve months. The good news for shareholders is that SMRT Holdings Berhad's accrual ratio was much better last year, so this year's poor reading might simply be a case of a short term mismatch between profit and FCF. Shareholders should look for improved cashflow relative to profit in the current year, if that is indeed the case.

Our Take On SMRT Holdings Berhad's Profit Performance

As we have made quite clear, we're a bit worried that SMRT Holdings Berhad didn't back up the last year's profit with free cashflow. As a result, we think it may well be the case that SMRT Holdings Berhad's underlying earnings power is lower than its statutory profit. But the good news is that its EPS growth over the last three years has been very impressive. The goal of this article has been to assess how well we can rely on the statutory earnings to reflect the company's potential, but there is plenty more to consider. If you'd like to know more about SMRT Holdings Berhad as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of SMRT Holdings Berhad.

