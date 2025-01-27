SMRT Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SMRT) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 37% of the company

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, SMRT Holdings Berhad's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

54% of the business is held by the top 6 shareholders

17% of SMRT Holdings Berhad is held by insiders

Every investor in SMRT Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SMRT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 37% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of SMRT Holdings Berhad.

Check out our latest analysis for SMRT Holdings Berhad

KLSE:SMRT Ownership Breakdown January 27th 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SMRT Holdings Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

SMRT Holdings Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see SMRT Holdings Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

KLSE:SMRT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 27th 2025

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in SMRT Holdings Berhad. Our data shows that Special Flagship Holdings Sdn Bhd is the largest shareholder with 16% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 13% and 7.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Story Continues