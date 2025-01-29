Smith says Ottawa should appoint 'border czar' to work collaboratively with U.S.

CALGARY — As the threat of 25 per cent tariffs looms over Canada, Alberta's premier says Ottawa should appoint a "border czar" to work collaboratively with the United States.

Danielle Smith says a Canadian border czar would work with American counterpart Tom Homan to crack down on fentanyl and migrants crossing the shared boundary.

She says it would help Canada's chances to avoid tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump before their potential implementation on Saturday.

Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Department of Commerce has told the United States Senate that he sees the tariffs as a way to get Canada to take action on border security.

Smith says if Ottawa does create a role, she'd like to see a retired army general appointed.

She says a border czar would need to understand military operations and deployment practices.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2025.

The Canadian Press