Smartsheet (SMAR) Was a Profitable Investment For Optimist Fund

Optimist Fund, an investment management company, released its third quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The fund appreciated approximately 28% in the third quarter, fueled by strong fundamental performance across its holdings. Over the first five years, the fund generated an annualized return of 11.5%, net of fees. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Optimist Fund highlighted stocks like Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) offers an enterprise platform to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work for teams and organizations. The one-month return of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) was 0.29%, and its shares gained 20.42% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On December 13, 2024, Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) stock closed at $56.02 per share with a market capitalization of $7.843 billion.

Optimist Fund stated the following regarding Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"On the less positive front, Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), a previous top 10 holding, was acquired by Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners. I am disappointed with the price it was sold for, as I believed its growth was set to accelerate and the stock is near a trough valuation multiple. Although I’m disappointed with the end result, Smartsheet was a profitable investment for Optimist Fund."

