How smart meters failed Britain

Smart Meters

Smart meters were sold to Britain as a way of saving energy and ultimately money on our power bills.

However, The Telegraph has spoken to homeowners who say that the devices that send suppliers automatic meter readings are instead leaving them with crippling bills.

It comes as the energy watchdog said on Monday that it was mulling dynamic pricing on smart meters for electricity. It then emerged that ministers had revised up figures for the number of devices that are faulty to almost four million.

The Government’s rollout was supposed to have seen a smart meter installed in every home by 2020. The programme is forecast to cost more than £13.5bn and is lagging far behind a revised target to install the devices in 80pc of homes by 2025, with currently only 61pc of households using one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Ofgem’s new plans, bill payers face having to navigate a string of peak and off-peak times of day when it is more expensive or cheaper to use household appliances. Prices could even depend on whether the wind is blowing or if the sun is shining, the regulator said.

In June it was widely reported just under three million smart meters were “dumb” – potentially leading to incorrect bills. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has since said this estimate was wrong and that the true number last summer was 4.31 million.

It came after revisions were made to data submitted to the Government by a minority of suppliers, a final quarter report published by the department showed. But good news – the number of smart meters on the blink is now only 3.98 million, according to official figures.

The National Audit Office said last year that 37pc of smart meter customers surveyed by Smart Energy GB, the company tasked with rolling out the devices nationally, reported having issues with their smart meter, including no automatic readings, inaccurate bills and the display not showing any information.

Consumers have questioned large increases to their monthly energy bills that are determined by smart meters.

Story continues

Mark Thomsett, 53, blamed a smart meter at the assisted accommodation where his autistic son Archie lives for a sudden rise in direct debit payments to EDF from £137 to £898 in March last year.

After the supplier took its first bumper payment, Mr Thomsett promptly cancelled the direct debit. He continued making cash payments at the same price he had previously. But the seemingly unexplained charges kept coming. A large debt soon built up on the account, which now stands at just under £6,290.

He said: “It’s been horrendous. His mother and I work very closely together with regards to my son and we have had to spend an inordinate amount of time on this.”

Archie, 20, lives in a three bedroom house and receives 24-hour care. Mr Thomsett said neither his son’s nor his carers’ energy usage had changed.

EDF worked with Mr Thomsett to investigate his billing and refunded his bill from March. The supplier also fitted a second “test” smart meter to determine whether his one was faulty, but it provided the same readings. It has given his son, who is the named customer on the account, three years to repay the debt.

Mr Thomsett said this was unaffordable on his son’s limited income. He added that the expensive bills had “effectively destroyed his sustainable living situation” and that he planned to move Archie to alternative accommodation in June.

After Telegraph Money contacted EDF about Mr Thomsett’s case it offered to speak to him again about his concerns. It also said it would speak to an electrician he hired to check his smart meter, who advised it could be faulty. EDF has paused all debt collection from Mr Thomsett and planned a second assessment of his usage to identify what may have led to an increase in his bills, as well as providing him with additional support.

Meanwhile Alex, who did not wish for his surname to be published, switched to Octopus Energy in September when he moved into his parents’ old house in Dorset. He had heard glowing praise for its customer service.

“That’s exactly why I moved to them,” he said.

He had no reason to regret the decision until he agreed to have a smart meter installed in November. After it went in, energy bills at the property went from historically no more than £100 a month, he said, to just under £735.

It was followed by a further bill of almost £800 between January and February this year. His account was left around £1,200 in debt. His direct debit payments continued at around £100, but he said he expected payments to go up to around £260.

The property developer said Octopus’s customer service was better than he would expect elsewhere and enabled him to “get through a lot faster” to a call handler. The supplier apologised for the “shock and worry” that the large bill may have caused.

It explained that he had been billed for the final meter reading from his old meter when the smart meter was installed. Where he previously gave the supplier his meter readings once every few months, the latest bills were based on the smart meter’s data, Octopus said.

“This was with no change of any kind [on] our end,” Alex said. “The usage was the same, if anything a bit less than before.”

Octopus agreed to have a second test meter fitted, however did not provide Alex with an exact date as to when this would happen. When Telegraph Money contacted Octopus about Alex’s concerns it arranged for an engineer to check his smart meter. The checks found no evidence that the device was faulty, but Octopus installed a new smart meter and said it would monitor its usage for any errors.

The energy firm also said that its investigation found the previous meter at Alex’s property was almost 30 years old and overdue for replacement. It added that his final meter reading before receiving a smart meter was missing a digit and that the discrepancy could have contributed to previous energy bills with his old supplier being significantly too low if it occurred repeatedly over a long period of time.

As scrutiny on the meter-reading technology grew following Ofgem’s announcement about dynamic pricing, The Telegraph received a flurry of correspondence about smart meters.

Readers said they preferred reading meters the old fashioned way, because they felt it was more reliable. Others expressed concern that potential changes to the price cap would be difficult for elderly people to understand and keep track of when the prices were cheaper.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “It’s crucial that we don’t artificially manufacture a situation whereby older people either end up paying more than they need to, or where they are inappropriately incentivised not to run their heating when they should keep warm at all times for the good of their health.”

She added: “With any reforms it’s really important that Ofgem and the energy companies ensure that there are watertight protections for all vulnerable customers. We’ve seen the misery caused by high energy prices over the past couple of years.”

It is not clear what exactly is behind consumer complaints about smart meters as individual cases can be vastly different from one another. EDF and Octopus have not found that smart meters were responsible for their customers’ problems.

Ross Anderson, Professor of Security Engineering at the University of Cambridge, said that suppliers can make mistakes because of the devices in a “significant minority of cases”.

He said a customer’s house or switching supplier can also play a role on how effective smart meters are.

“Some houses are not in good areas for reception. There’s a whole load of the older meters that aren’t good when you switch suppliers.”

“In a significant minority of cases the companies just get it wrong and this means they end up charging thousands of pounds too much or thousands of pounds too little.”

A Smart Energy GB spokesman said: “We know that most people have a very positive experience with their smart meter, but we also understand the frustration felt by some whose meter may be temporarily operating without all of its smart features.

“If your smart meter is not sending automatic readings to your energy supplier, please be reassured that it will still be recording your energy use correctly. We would recommend that you send your supplier meter readings to make sure you receive accurate, rather than estimated, bills until all of the features of your smart meter have been restored.”

A spokesman for EDF said: “We are sorry to hear about the problems Mr Thomsett has been facing. We’ve since been in contact with Mr Thomsett to address the concerns raised. Whilst the Energy Ombudsman completed a review of the complaint in June 2023 and ruled the energy use is correct, we understand the frustration of Mr Thomsett and until a satisfactory resolution has been reached, we have stopped all debt related follow up.

“We will continue to work with Mr Thomsett and hope to reach a resolution in the coming days.

A spokesman for Octopus Energy said: “Customers love smart meters – they are the key to unlocking bargains in energy. Octopus customers on our smart tariffs and smart schemes save hundreds of pounds a year by shifting energy usage out of peak times. So far, our customers have saved over £100m this way.”