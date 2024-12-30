Small business distress has suddenly turned to optimism, hiring, following Trump win

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Sergio’s Family Restaurants, a 50-year-old South Florida institution, has struggled to scratch out a profit at its six Cuban eateries.

Americans socked by high inflation have cut their discretionary spending, and restaurants, in particular, have taken it on the chin.

“There’s been a lot of pessimism,” said Sergio’s President Carlos Gazitua.

The chain, he said, barely broke even the first half of 2024 and lost money in the July-September quarter as sales fell compared to a year earlier.

Then, in early November, Donald Trump won the presidential race.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion that includes small business at Gateway Church Dallas Campus. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Since then, revenue has jumped 10% to 15% each week compared to a year earlier, capped by a 25% spike the week before Christmas, Gazitua said. Election-related uncertainty, which crimped spending, has given way to optimism that Trump will lower taxes, giving people more spending money, Gazitua believes.

Gazitua likewise has been buoyed by the prospect of lower taxes and fewer regulations for his business. Recently, he decided to open two restaurants next year, his first new outlets in a decade, projects that will cost $2 million and add 100 employees.

Carlos Gazitua

“The election gave us the opportunity to move forward,” he said. “I don’t think we would have done it” otherwise.

Since Trump’s victory, small business’ confidence has soared along with their intentions to ramp up hiring and investment, surveys show. If the blueprints come to fruition, it could bolster a U.S. economy that faces headwinds from Trump’s plans to impose sweeping tariffs on imports and deport millions of immigrants lacking permanent legal status.

Businesses with fewer than 500 employees comprise nearly half of U.S. employment and most job creation, according to the National Federation of Independent Business and the Small Business Administration.

Is business confidence high now?

In November, small business optimism leaped 8.5% to the highest level since June 2021 (from 93.7 to 101.7) and topped the 50-year average after languishing below that benchmark for nearly three years, according to NFIB’s monthly survey. The share of businesses planning to hire, make capital purchases and expand also vaulted to three-year highs.

“The election was a huge sigh of relief,” said Holly Wade, head of NFIB’s research center. “The fear of massive tax increases and the continuation of a regulatory environment have been really troubling. They were desperate for a change in focus and they got it.”

Although economists expect Trump’s plans for new tariffs and an immigration crackdown to boost labor costs and reignite inflation, Wade said the details of those policies are unclear and so business owners haven’t been rattled by them.

Story Continues