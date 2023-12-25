Slowing Rates Of Return At MeGroup (Catalist:SJY) Leave Little Room For Excitement

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at MeGroup's (Catalist:SJY) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on MeGroup is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM11m ÷ (RM168m - RM57m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, MeGroup has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.1% generated by the Specialty Retail industry.

See our latest analysis for MeGroup

Catalist:SJY Return on Capital Employed December 25th 2023

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for MeGroup's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of MeGroup, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 102% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 10%. 10% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that MeGroup has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 34% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than10% because total capital employed would be higher.The 10% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 34% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. So while current liabilities isn't high right now, keep an eye out in case it increases further, because this can introduce some elements of risk.

Story continues

Our Take On MeGroup's ROCE

In the end, MeGroup has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 43% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

MeGroup does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those make us uncomfortable...

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.