Slowing Rates Of Return At Carter's (NYSE:CRI) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Carter's (NYSE:CRI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Carter's, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$308m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$484m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

So, Carter's has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Luxury industry average of 13% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Carter's' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Carter's .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Carter's Tell Us?

Over the past five years, Carter's' ROCE has remained relatively flat while the business is using 22% less capital than before. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. So if this trend continues, don't be surprised if the business is smaller in a few years time.

In Conclusion...

It's a shame to see that Carter's is effectively shrinking in terms of its capital base. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 40% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Carter's has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Carter's (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

