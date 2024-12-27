Slovakia to consider reciprocal measures if Ukraine stops Russian gas transit, Fico says

(Reuters) - Slovakia will consider reciprocal measures against Ukraine such as halting back-up electricity supplies after Jan. 1 if Kyiv, as expected, stops the transit of Russian gas to Slovakia, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday.

"After Jan. 1, we will assess the situation and the possibilities of reciprocal measures against Ukraine," Fico said in a video posted on Facebook.

"If it is unavoidable, we will halt the electricity supplies that Ukraine needs during grid outages. Or we will agree on a different course of action."

Ukraine has said it will cease to allow Russian gas to flow across its territory from Jan. 1.

