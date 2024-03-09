SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft (HMSE:NEP) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft (HMSE:NEP) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = €43m ÷ (€304m - €21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 16% generated by the Shipping industry.

Check out our latest analysis for SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft's past further, check out this free graph covering SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 1,446% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

As discussed above, SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 32% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Like most companies, SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.