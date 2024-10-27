SLM's (NASDAQ:SLM) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has announced that the dividend on 16th of December will be increased to $0.13, which will be 18% higher than last year's payment of $0.11 which covered the same period. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.0%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

SLM's Projected Earnings Seem Likely To Cover Future Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, SLM's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 18.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 13% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

SLM Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 6 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was $0.12, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.44. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 24% over that duration. SLM has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that SLM has been growing its earnings per share at 18% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think SLM is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for SLM (3 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

