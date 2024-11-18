Slightly reshaped Giller Prize to go on, despite boycotts and protests

TORONTO — The shine on CanLit's glitziest night has dulled, at least according to some, amid sustained backlash against the Giller Foundation for maintaining ties with lead sponsor Scotiabank and other funders linked to Israel.

Monday's Giller Prize gala is set to take a slightly different shape this year after pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the ceremony last November.

It brought the televised event to a brief halt — not a risk this year as the CBC won't be broadcasting live. Instead, the event will be taped and air hours later.

Neither the Giller Foundation nor the TV network connected the change to the protests when asked, and noted they've made the same move for other awards shows in recent years.

But the demonstrations and calls to action continue to ripple through the world of Canadian literature. The protesters were arrested that night, and soon after hundreds of people signed a letter calling for the charges against them to be dropped, many of them authors with ties to the award.

"There isn't really a way I can rationalize my way out of this if I feel that what's happening is a genocide and I feel that it's wrong," said Thea Lim, a past Giller finalist who signed the letter early on and has continued to align with advocacy group No Arms in the Arts.

It became a question for her of "sway," Lim said. Her lofty position in the CanLit scene — one she still credits in part to the spot of her debut novel "An Ocean of Minutes" on the Giller short list in 2018 — meant she might have some influence on an issue she cared deeply about.

"It also gave me a feeling of having created a space for other authors to be able to do that," Lim said.

"Because there's a lot of risk and I think we're seeing that very clearly," she said.

Lim and others are protesting the Giller Foundation's funders, in particular Scotiabank, due to its stake in Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems. No Arms in the Arts is also protesting funders Indigo and the Azrieli Foundation — the former for its CEO's charity that supports Israeli Defense Force officers from abroad, and the latter in part for its link to Israeli real estate company Azrieli Group.

Dozens of authors pulled their books from consideration for this year's Giller Prize, including some who went on to nab spots on other notable short lists such as the Writers' Trust fiction prize and the Governor General's Literary Award.

Meanwhile, CanLit Responds has strengthened its calls for action against the Giller, urging all members of the Canadian literary scene to boycott the event. The letter had more than 200 signatories as of Saturday, who pledged to abstain from submitting works to the prize or participating in any events related to it — "for as long as it takes until our demands are met."

Story Continues