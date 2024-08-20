Sleep Country Canada's $1.7B buyout deal from Fairfax approved by competition watchdog

Pedestrians walk past a Sleep Country Canada store on Yonge Street in Toronto on October 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler (The Canadian Press)

Sleep Country Canada's (ZZZ.TO) $1.7 billion deal to be acquired by Canadian insurance-focused conglomerate Fairfax Financial has been approved by the country's competition watchdog, according to a press release late Monday.

The decision by the Competition Bureau gives Sleep Country shareholders the green light to vote on the plan at a special meeting scheduled for Sept. 18.

Under the agreement, Fairfax will purchase all issued and outstanding Sleep Country stock for $35 in cash per common share. The company says the offer represents a 28 per cent premium to the July 19 closing price, the trading session immediately prior to the deal's announcement last month.

Sleep Country says the deal has the recommendation of its board, which unanimously decided the deal is in the best interest of shareholders.

Sleep Country was founded in 1994 in Vancouver. The specialty retailer says it operates 305 corporate-owned stores and 19 warehouses across Canada.

More to follow.

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

