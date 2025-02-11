Slashing red tape risks damaging growth, Bailey warns Reeves

Andrew Bailey said regulatory tools are ‘critical’ to dealing with vulnerabilities in the financial system - Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A global pushback against red tape risks going too far and damaging economic growth, according to the Governor of the Bank of England.

In a warning shot to Rachel Reeves, Andrew Bailey insisted there was “no trade-off between economic growth and financial stability”, as he urged policymakers not to forget the cost of the 2008 financial crisis.

As part of a speech on Tuesday, Mr Bailey said regulatory tools were “critical” to dealing with vulnerabilities in the financial system.

His comments will be seen as being partly directed at the Chancellor, who has put deregulation at the heart of her growth agenda.

Ms Reeves warned last year that regulation had gone too far, with institutions now “regulating for risk, but not regulating for growth”.

She has since announced plans to tear up planning laws and loosen mortgage rules that will allow families to borrow more to buy a house.

Donald Trump has also pledged to embark on a deregulation drive since re-entering the White House.

However, Mr Bailey said the “reaction” to post-crisis regulation risked being overdone.

Speaking in London, he said: “It is wise to avoid the idea that regulation is the best solution to any problem, but let’s not fall into the opposite notion that it is by definition and always the worst available option.”

He said the financial crisis of 2008 “demonstrated that there is no sustainable growth without financial stability”, adding: “Memories disappear in the rear-view mirror. Those of us who lived through it and worked through it ... remember what we had to deal with.

“We lost financial stability at that point and it had a very serious effect.

“We must not forget the lasting damage done by the global financial crisis. There is no trade-off between economic growth and financial stability. That said, there are usually choices about how we deal with evidence of vulnerabilities.

“It is critical that we have and develop tools of assessment and intervention. But these interventions may not always need to be more regulation ... We should approach the response to vulnerabilities with an open mind.”

It comes after the Bank recently slashed the UK’s growth forecast for 2025, as it warned that dire productivity driven by the public sector was partly to blame for Britain’s growth woes.

Mr Bailey said pension reforms were potentially an area where the UK could unlock higher growth, as he warned that Britain risked becoming stuck in a permanently low-growth trap: “There’s a lot of focus in the UK ... on slow growth, and it’s right we have to tackle this question. We’ve got structurally slow growth potential, this growth rate has fallen since the crisis.”