SL Benfica to accept cryptocurrency as form of payment

Portugal’s most illustrious football club, SL Benfica, has become the first football club to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Benfica supporters will be able to purchase merchandise from the club store with cryptocurrency as a result of a deal being signed with UTRUST. Last month, Coin Rivet interviewed UTRUST’s VP of Global Partnerships, Sanja Kon. The former PayPal and eBay employee revealed that global launch was imminent and that the company had “a lot of interesting news and exciting partnerships coming out”. Benfica CEO Domingos Soares de Oliveira said the addition of the new payment method was due to the demand of supporters. UTRUST is live with @SLBenfica 🎉 We’re launching with one of the biggest football teams

UTRUST is live with @SLBenfica 🎉 We’re launching with one of the biggest football teams with 14 million fans worldwide.

“We recognise that many of our supporters are now digital users first, so we want to be ahead of the curve when it comes to adopting novel technologies and giving our supporters the best online experience,” Oliveira said.

“We look forward to accepting our first cryptocurrency payment.”

UTRUST’s platform allows merchants to accept payment in cryptocurrency and receive an almost instant deposit of fiat.

“This partnership with Portugal’s number one football club marks a major milestone for UTRUST and the blockchain ecosystem as a whole,” said Nuno Correia, UTRUST co-founder and CEO.

By Oliver Knight – June 7, 2019

