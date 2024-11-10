SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. In light of that, from a first glance at SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SkyWater Technology:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0069 = US$1.1m ÷ (US$315m - US$160m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

So, SkyWater Technology has an ROCE of 0.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 8.7%.

In the above chart we have measured SkyWater Technology's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for SkyWater Technology .

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at SkyWater Technology. About five years ago, returns on capital were 2.8%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on SkyWater Technology becoming one if things continue as they have.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 51%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. And with current liabilities at these levels, suppliers or short-term creditors are effectively funding a large part of the business, which can introduce some risks.

