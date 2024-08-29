Sky Sports pundit Stuart Barnes ordered to pay £700,000 in tax row

Stuart Barnes freelanced for Sky TV between 2013 and 2019 - David Rogers/Getty Images

Former Sky Sports pundit Stuart Barnes has been ordered to pay £700,000 after a top tribunal ruled he underpaid tax for six years while at the broadcaster.

Known as “the voice of rugby”, Mr Barnes, a former professional rugby player, was accused by HM Revenue & Customs of working as a “disguised employee” while freelancing for Sky TV between 2013 and 2019.

The sports commentator won his legal battle against HMRC at the First Tier Tribunal last year, dodging a £695,000 tax liability.

However, on Thursday, HMRC successfully overturned the verdict at the Upper Tribunal, which concluded that he should have paid employment taxes during the six-year period.

Mr Barnes could choose to appeal the most recent decision, which would bring the case to the Court of Appeal.

He is the latest in a long line of celebrities targeted in recent years by HMRC for allegedly working as “disguised employees”.

TV presenter Adrian Chiles has been locked in a £1.7m tax battle with HMRC for 10 years, with the case now due to return to the First Tier tribunal.

The off-payroll working rules (or IR35) were introduced in 2017 to prevent contractors who effectively work as employees from avoiding tax. Contractors who are genuinely self-employed pay National Insurance at lower rates.

Seb Maley, of insurance provider Qdos, said: “This verdict shines the spotlight directly on the many nuances of the IR35 legislation – not to mention the importance of compliance, given the sheer sums involved.

“Mr Barnes won his First Tier Tribunal in 2023 because he was seen as being in business on his own account. But the Upper Tribunal turned the case on its head based on a different set of factors.”

The judges ruled that Mr Barnes was incorrectly working outside IR35 because Sky held the exclusive right to call on his services and the presenter was not seen to shoulder financial risk.

Dave Chaplin, of consultancy IR35 Shield, who attended the upper-tier hearing in person, said: “The Stuart Barnes case was a close call that could have gone either way. It’s crucial to note that HMRC’s first ground of appeal failed, with the Upper Tribunal upholding the First-Tier Tribunal’s decision regarding the variation of terms related to Sky’s ‘right of first call’.

Story continues

“However, HMRC’s second ground of appeal, which was more controversial, did succeed.

“This case underscores the need for freelancers and their clients to ensure that their contracts and working practices accurately reflect the true nature of their relationship.”

In addition to working for Sky, Mr Barnes was a columnist for The Daily Telegraph between 1994 and 2005, and also wrote for other newspapers.

Mr Barnes and HMRC were contacted for comment.