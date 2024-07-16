SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:SKBSHUT) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:SKBSHUT) stock is up by a considerable 71% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad is:

12% = RM15m ÷ RM126m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.12 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 7.8% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad's exceptional 48% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 34%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad doesn't pay any regular dividends to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

