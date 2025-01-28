Is SK Hynix (HXSCF) a Good Data Center Stock to Buy?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 30 Best and Worst Data Center Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) stands against the other data stocks.
We believe data centers are currently experiencing a remarkable growth phase as the demand for digital services, cloud computing, and broader GenAI applications increases significantly. In the hyperscale and colocation segments, an estimated 10 GW is projected to commence globally in 2025 (according to JLL Global Outlook). Market intelligence firm Statista forecasts the global data center market to reach $624 billion in 2029, up from $452 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 8.4%. Meanwhile, a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) estimates that to meet the global demand for computing power, leading data center players will need to invest a staggering $1.8 trillion from 2024 to 2030. In essence, it's a juggernaut poised to reshape how the world consumes and processes information.
There has already been substantial capital investment over the last 3-4 years, transforming the data center industry landscape. Additionally, merger and acquisition activity has surged, with many well-known players now privatized. For instance, three major deals occurred in 2021: KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners acquired CyrusOne for $15 billion, American Tower acquired Coresite for $10 billion, and Blackstone acquired QTS for $10 billion. Later, Switch Inc. was acquired for $11 billion by DigitalBridge and IFM in 2022. These deals and their valuations only underscore the future value of data center assets.
In exploring investment opportunities for this article, we also examined some smaller private operators with intriguing business models, capitalizing on the growing demand for digital infrastructure. One such company is LightEdge, which operates 14 data center locations across the U.S. with a capacity of 30 MW. They offer customized solutions and services, including colocation, hybrid and edge cloud, and managed services. Another notable player is Vantage Data Centers, a private operator owned by DigitalBridge and other investors. Vantage operates in 21 markets worldwide, boasting 23 million square feet of space and 2.6 GW of power.
Flexential is another prominent name, providing tailored hybrid IT solutions through its FlexAnywhere platform. This platform integrates colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, and managed and professional services, across three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets. A recent addition to the emerging data center companies is Fleet Data Centers, launched by Tract Capital at the beginning of 2025. This company aims to develop mega-scale data center campuses with capacities of 500 MW or more, specifically designed for single-user customers. Tract Capital, the founder, is a data center land acquisition and development company led by an experienced team of data center experts.
Beyond our typical U.S. focus, we discovered an interesting Norwegian company, Green Mountain Data Centers. They operate four data centers across Norway and the UK, all running on 100% renewable energy. This small player exemplifies the direction the world should take.
Our Methodology
To identify the 30 best and worst stocks, we conducted extensive research to compile a list of U.S.-listed companies. Our focus included pure-play data center companies and those with significant revenue exposure to this market, or companies critical to the data center sector. Alongside market leaders, we aimed to feature smaller and lesser-known companies, without any market capitalization criteria. It's important to note that the 'worst stock' label in the title is based purely on the potential share price downside from current levels and does not reflect the fundamental quality of the company. Ultimately, the stocks were ranked in ascending order of their upside potential, with the stock having the highest upside potential ranked at the top.
Note: all pricing data is as of market close on January 27.
A robotic arm holding a semiconductor chip, emphasizing the precision and quality of the company's production equipment.
SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF)
Upside Potential: 22%
Number of hedge funds: N/A
SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) is a prominent semiconductor supplier, manufacturing Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) chips, flash memory (NAND flash) chips, and CMOS Image Sensors (CIS) for a diverse array of global customers. These products serve various applications, including smartphones, servers, PCs, and automotive systems. Over the years, the company has fortified its position as a leading memory technology firm with advanced offerings such as High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and enterprise SSDs (eSSDs).
Recently, SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) announced a collaboration with SK Telecom and Penguin Solutions to spearhead innovation in AI data center solutions. Furthermore, the company launched the PS1012 SSD, a high-capacity SSD designed for AI data centers, which delivers double the data transfer speed of previous generations.
SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) also reported its Q4 2024 earnings, showcasing robust top-line growth and profitability driven by rising sales of AI memory products, including HBM and eSSD. The company projects that the demand for HBM and high-density server DRAM will continue to grow, fueled by global big tech companies' investments in AI servers and the increasing importance of AI inference technology. This positions SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) well to benefit from the expanding demand for memory chips, especially as data centers, cloud computing, AI, and big data proliferate. However, management also highlighted delays in demand recovery in consumer markets like smartphones and PCs, which will negatively impact volumes and pricing in 2025. This has led to weaker investor sentiment, affecting both the company's share price and that of its peers.
Overall HXSCF ranks 17th on our list of the best and worst data center stocks to buy. While we acknowledge the potential of HXSCF as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than HXSCF but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
