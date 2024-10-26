The size of ‘five football fields’: Two Morrisville life science buildings come online

The first phase of a 1 million-square-foot biomedical facility, “built on spec,” has hit the market in the Research Triangle.

Massachusetts-based developer King Street Properties has delivered the core and shell of the initial two buildings on its new 75-acre Pathway Triangle campus at 4880 McCrimmon Parkway in Morrisville, about a 5-minute drive northeast to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

In total, some 370,000 square feet of purpose-built “turn-key” biomanufacturing space — a footprint (minus second floors) the size of five football fields — is now ready for tenant upfit, the company said.

Among its selling points: 40-foot ceilings for high-bay space, precast concrete panels, six loading docks, as well as footings and columns already sized to accommodate future second-floor expansions. (The first building, at 168,000 square feet, has the capacity to expand up to 260,000 square feet. The second building, 202,000 square feet, has the option to expand to 300,000 square feet.)

“Our buildings are the tallest in town,” said King Street’s Raleigh-based managing director Sara McTyeire, during a tour earlier this week. “It’s scaled where you could bring in a prefabricated clean room and not have to take any ‘skin’ off the building.” (In industry terms, the “skin” is the building’s exterior.)

The buildings are also contiguous. Their exterior can be removed to combine them. Companies could use them for developing lifesaving drugs and therapies, medical devices or harnessing renewable materials. “We’ve found multi purposes for this type of asset,” she said as planes roared overhead. (The site is also in the airport overlay district.)

This is King Street’s second purpose-built biomanufacturing campus, McTyeire added. The first is Pathway Devens in Massachusetts. “We know these buildings work.”

An aerial photo of King Street Properties’ initial two buildings at 4880 McCrimmon Pkwy. It’s on its new 75-acre Pathway Triangle campus in Morrisville.

In August 2019, the town extended McCrimmon Parkway to give roadway access to the then-undeveloped land. And in 2021, it changed its zoning regulations to allow mixed-use projects in this corridor.

Not long after, King Street paid $9.46 million for its assemblage and broke ground, the Triangle Business Journal reported. The firm built the buildings “on spec.” In other words, they developed their project without any tenant commitments.

It’s a calculated risk, especially since they’re not the only shiny new $1 billion biotech campus on the block. Directly across the street is the site of another billion-dollar hub, Spark Life Science (or Spark LS), also under construction. It’s expected to deliver by the year’s end.

Despite the competition — and the Triangle’s tough commercial market — McTyeire said she’s optimistic about their prospects. They’ve already received interest from several high-profile companies, including “a Fortune 100 company, a pharmaceutical company, industries in aerospace, defense and clean energy,” she said. Most are from out-of-state; some are even from abroad.

