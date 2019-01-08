Six Race Cars You Can Buy Right Now For a Guaranteed Awesome 2019

From Road & Track

Starting on Saturday, the 12th of January, Silverstone Auctions' Autosport International Sale 2019 is all about racing machinery and road-going performance cars. These are our six favorite race-ready offerings on sale.

This Starmist Green Griffith 400 is believed to be the last one ever built, completed with a Tuscan dashboard. Prepared by Nigel Reuben Racing, it's a multiple winner with FIA papers valid until 2025. It's got a Ford 289 "Hi-Po" V8, twin fans on a larger radiator, a Salisbury limited slip differential made of magnesium with Hewland internals, American Racing wheels, the lot. If you've ever seen a Griffith 400 race, you know it can beat a Cobra. And this one seems ready for it.

Based on the B3 and powered by a variety of rev-happy four-cylinder engines, Chevron developed the B8 for the 1968 season for the GT and Group 4 classes. On paper, Chevron was supposed to build 50 cars for homologation, though it only delivered 44. However, several continuation B8s were built after 2006 by both Chris Smith's Chevron Cars Ltd. and Vin Malkie's Chevron Racing. This 2010 Chevron Racing B8 continuation has a fresh BMW M10 engine built by L.H.Owen, a new Hewland FT200 gearbox, and Avon tires ready for a wet track session.

Do you like naked carbon fiber? Well, this BMW has some. This highly successful example of the Z4 GT3 was built for Germany's Dorr Motorsport to compete in the VLN Series and the Nurburgring 24 Hours. Five years and several wins later, it was completely rebuilt by Barwell Motorsport, remaining in 2015 specification ever since. It comes complete with loads of spares, a very loud V8, and zero miles since its shakedown. In 2015, these BMWs finished 2nd, 4th and 6th at the N24, so you know it's a capable machine.

175 miles from new. That's all you need to know about this 1985 road-going version of the wild Group B MG Metro 64R.

Chassis number 111 was bought by the marketing department of Williams Grand Prix Engineering in 1988, long after Group B had been cancelled. Williams sold it off in 2005, and the following year it got a complete overhaul from BGM Sport. With a fresh engine in mild tune, a somewhat more comfortable interior and the same integrated roll cage as the racing car, this 6R4 surviver offers you a delightful choice: Race it, or use it for a grocery run?

This Studebaker Lark "Daytona" had a highly successful career in vintage racing before cooling down its 430 horsepower Chevrolet V8 to pose for the auction shots.

Prepared by Richard Moore Racing, it's sold by Silverstone Auctions' MD Nick Whale, complete with four sets of wheels and tires, two extra limited-slip differentials, spare body panels, and various other rare components. The seller also expects it to be invited back to Goodwood. A very fast car, and a rare sight indeed.

The description of this 1980 Febergé Capri replica touring car begins with "dipped, seam-welded, fitted with a T45 roll cage, re-dipped, powder coated and superbly painted." The listing continues with a 300-plus-horsepower V6 built by Ric Wood, a straight-cut, close-ratio Quaife four-speed gearbox, and a freshly rebuilt ZF limited-slip differential. This could be your FIA Group 1 dream, eligible for the 2019 Goodwood Members' Meeting. All built from a solid Capri 1.6, just like the originals were.

To see the complete lot list for this weekend, click here.

