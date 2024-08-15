New Six Flags all-access pass lets people into all 42 parks, including Carowinds

Six Flags is offering an unlimited access pass to all of its parks next year, including Carowinds, just a month after merging with Carowinds’ parent company.

The all-park passport add-on means unlimited access and parking to all of Six Flags’ 42 amusement and water parks, starting Jan. 6, the company said Thursday.

For Carowinds park pass holders in the Charlotte area, the inclusive pass can be added to the gold and prestige season passes starting at $89 for the additional access, according to the park’s website. A gold pass is $99 annually and a prestige pass is $260 annually, the park’s website shows.

Cedar Fair, Carowinds’ former parent company, started offering an access pass to all of its parks in 2024, said Six Flags spokesman Gary Rhodes.

Last month, Cedar Fair and Six Flags finalized an $8 billion merger that brings the amusement park’s new company’s headquarters to Charlotte. Cedar Fair had owned and operated Carowinds since 2006 after purchasing it from Paramount for $1.2 billion.

Carowinds is a 400-acre amusement park that straddles the border of North and South Carolina in Charlotte and Fort Mill, S.C.

The all-park passport helps gel together Six Flags and Cedar Fairs’ parks, Six Flags President and CEO Richard Zimmerman said in a statement.

This month, Six Flags announced two new Carowinds’ Camp Snoopy attractions opening next year — a family-friendly roller coaster and an interactive raft ride.

Six Flags also said it plans to upgrade its food and beverage menus and facilities. It has not disclosed how much it will invest in these upgrades, and the new menu items will be announced next year, Rhodes said.