The Six Dragons alpha set for Q4 2019

The team behind upcoming blockchain game The Six Dragons has announced that it will be hosting a series of alpha testing phases in the final quarter of this year.

The Six Dragons is an open-world fantasy role-playing game powered by blockchain and will be part of the Enjin Multiverse.

There will be five “waves” of alpha testing, with priority access offered to members of the community who have shown a vested interest in the early days of the game.

Wave one will only be available internally to the game’s security testers. Wave two will be open for the top 12 presale contributors and selected community members.

The third wave will be accessible for the top 13-70 presale contributors, special founder token holders, and media partners.

Wave four will encompass the remaining presale contributors while the final wave will let all Multiverse founders token holders test the alpha.

The purpose of the upcoming alpha is to stress test the operational capacity of the game, fix bugs, and balance the in-game economy while also gathering feedback from the alpha testers.

Once these five waves have been completed, a sixth wave will be available for everybody to take part in testing the game.

Each wave will be open for the shortest time possible and will close when The Six Dragons’ developers feel comfortable to move on to the next one.

Lucky players who take part in the alpha waves will get to roam around the 64km² open-world map while exploring countless dungeons.

The announcement also teases that there will be enough crafting and enchanting available to keep players enthralled for “many hours”.

During the alpha waves, it will also be possible to link the Enjin Wallet and use blockchain tokens.

This is because the alpha will run entirely on mainnet, ensuring that not only can players use their items held in their Enjin Wallet, but they can also use recipes and consumables to craft and enchant their very own blockchain ‘Early Adopter’ items.

The first alpha wave is scheduled to start in the final quarter of 2019.

