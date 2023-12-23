SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc CEO Doug Black Sells 10,000 Shares

On December 20, 2023, Doug Black, CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE), sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. The company's customers include single-location and multi-location landscape contractors and nurseries, as well as municipal and golf course superintendents.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 73,960 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 13 insider sells for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.

On the day of the sale, shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc were trading at $165.37, resulting in a market cap of $7.403 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 42.73, which is above the industry median of 12.9 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.94, with a GF Value of $175.94, indicating that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sell transaction aligns with the overall insider trend for the company, which has been skewed towards selling rather than buying over the past year.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's valuation.

