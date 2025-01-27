My sister and her boyfriend live in my ‘granny flat’ for 50% less than market rent — is it bad to now ask for more?

Lori and her husband started renting out their “granny flat” to Lori’s sister, Jo, after she got a divorce and needed a place to stay. Jo is raising three kids and, at least initially, struggled to pay her bills, since her ex isn’t always forthcoming with child support payments — so Lori gave her a break on the rent, charging her 50% less than market value.

It’s been a few years now, and Lori and her husband just had a baby. They could really use some extra cash, but the rent they’re collecting from the granny flat is barely covering the increase in their mortgage, utilities and living costs. Plus, Jo has a new boyfriend who’s moved into the flat and works full-time.

Lori wants to increase Jo’s rent, but doesn’t know how to broach the subject with her sister — after all, the cheap rent was just meant to help her get on her feet again. But Lori is wondering if she’s being selfish and if it’s wrong to ask her sister for more rent (or even legal).

The rising cost of living

The rising cost of living in the U.S. can add fuel to household tensions. The average rent in the U.S. is $1,748 (as of November 2024), though this varies by city and region. And nearly half of renter households are “cost-burdened,” according to the United States Census Bureau.

Being cost-burdened means you’re spending more than 30% of your income on rent; in 2023, that was the case for more than 21 million renter households. That’s nearly half (49.7%) of renter households in the census data.

The good news is that rental markets are cooling. “Rent growth has almost completely stopped, following historically high rent increases in both 2021 and 2022,” according to America’s Rental Housing 2024 report by the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University. Those historic highs were due to several factors, including inflation, low inventory and barriers to homeownership.

The bad news? “The extended period of rising rents during the pandemic propelled cost burdens to new heights,” says the report.

