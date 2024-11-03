Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI): Among The Oversold NASDAQ Stocks to Invest in Now?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Oversold NASDAQ Stocks To Invest In Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) stands against the other oversold NASDAQ stocks.
The NASDAQ soared to an all-time high on October 7, getting a boost from tech and mega-cap stocks. In an interview with CNBC on October 26, Nick Colas, Co-Founder at DataTrek Research Nick shared his insights on the current market trends and the potential for the tech-heavy index to continue its upward momentum. Colas discussed the historical data on the index’s performance in the third year of a bull market, highlighting that in six out of ten instances, the index continued to rally, while in four instances, it did not.
Colas noted that the overall churn for the index in the third year of a bull market is 4.4%, which is not impressive, but attributed this to the four losing years of 1984, 1987, 1990, and 2011, which were marked by significant events such as the 1987 crash and the 1990 invasion of Iraq. However, when these numbers are excluded, the average return for the index in the third year of a bull market is 13.3%. Colas expressed his optimism that as long as there are no major catalytic events, the momentum is likely to continue, and the NASDAQ could see at least a 10% return, if not better.
Colas argued that the index’s performance has not been uniform, with other groups and small caps taking leadership occasionally, indicating a healthier market than in the 1990s, when tech stocks dominated. He also pointed out that while the NASDAQ is up 45% over the past 12 months, its three-year returns, including the 2022 bear market, are more modest, suggesting that the index still has room to run.
Colas acknowledged that valuations are high, but emphasized that valuations are notoriously bad at timing the market. He believes despite the high valuations, the NASDAQ’s momentum and the overall market trend could continue to drive the index higher.
The NASDAQ’s recent surge to an all-time high has sparked optimism about its future performance, with some experts predicting continued growth despite high valuations. While there are always uncertainties and potential risks, the current trend suggests that the index may have further room to run. With that in context, let’s take a look at the 10 oversold NASDAQ stocks to invest in now.
Our Methodology
To compile our list of the 10 oversold NASDAQ stocks to invest in now, we used the Finviz and Yahoo stock screeners to find the largest NASDAQ stocks that have fallen significantly on a YTD basis and have a forward P/E of less than 15, as of October 23. We then narrowed our choices to 10 stocks according to their hedge fund sentiment, which was taken from our database of 912 elite hedge funds as of Q2 of 2024. The list is sorted in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment, as of the second quarter.
Why do we care about what hedge funds do? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 33
Forward P/E Ratio as of October 23: 7.86
YTD Performance as of October 23: -50.26%
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is an American broadcasting company that provides satellite radio and online audio services. The company is a leader in the audio entertainment industry and has a subscriber base of approximately 33 million.
On October 22, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced a new partnership with ESPN that offers more ways for their US subscribers to access premium content. Starting later this month, select SiriusXM subscribers can receive up to a 6-month subscription to ESPN+, while new and existing ESPN+ subscribers will be eligible for a 6-month subscription to SiriusXM’s streaming-only service.
Through this offer, ESPN+ subscribers will gain access to the company’s extensive library via the SiriusXM app, including hundreds of ad-free music channels, live pro and college sporting events, and over 20 sports-focused channels with expert analysis. Eligible SiriusXM subscribers, beginning with Platinum VIP members and expanding to other tiers, will be able to enjoy ESPN+, the leading sports streaming platform, which features over 32,000 live sports events annually, including exclusive UFC events, NHL games, college sports, soccer, tennis, and ESPN+ Originals like the 30 for 30 film series.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has a strong market share and high average revenue per user (ARPU). The company is transitioning its business and focusing on its strong properties such as SoundCloud and Pandora, as well as ad revenue. The company is a leading ad-supported streaming provider with 150 million listeners. However, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) faces challenges in competing with Apple and Amazon, which have a reasonable market share and don’t need the same profits from their existing business.
Overall SIRI ranks 7th on our list of the oversold NASDAQ stocks to invest in now. While we acknowledge the potential of SIRI as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than SIRI but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
