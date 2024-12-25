Sir James Walker obituary

Jim Walker at the Walker’s Shortbread factory in Aberlour, Scotland, in 2014. The company was founded in the Speyside village in 1898. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Jim Walker, who has died at the age of 80, was one of the UK’s master exporters, turning a simple product into an international brand. The ubiquity of Walker’s Shortbread in the world’s airports and delis has made it a leading brand of the food and drink industry and an exemplar as to how a family business can expand and still retain its independence.

Jim himself was an understated and charming man who led the firm’s growth from its place of origin – the village of Aberlour, Moray, with a population of barely 1,000, tucked away on Speyside in the north-east of Scotland. Between its sites in Aberlour and Elgin, 12 miles away, it grew under his leadership to employ 1,500 people, with a turnover in 2023 of £184m.

In 1898, Jim’s grandfather, Joseph, an Aberdeenshire farmer, moved to Aberlour, took over the village bakery and developed the original shortbread recipe from which the company has never deviated. Jim and his siblings grew up above the shop in the village’s main street.

To this day, every new Walker’s product is market-tested through the original shop before being offered to consumers worldwide.

In the 1960s, the Walker’s business began to spread its wings, having acquired the reputation of making the finest shortbread in Scotland. Jim’s elder brother Joe became the master baker, and their sister, Marjorie, looked after the commercial side as company secretary, while Jim worked to push the brand into large-scale outlets at home and abroad, now selling in more than 100 countries.

When Walker’s became a limited company in 1980, the siblings were the three founding directors. Joe died in 2021 and Marjorie in 2023. For many years, Jim and Joe were the joint managing directors, with the younger brother’s focus firmly on brand promotion and market expansion. While the range of products expanded, shortbread continued to be the staple with which the Walker’s brand was most strongly identified.

Jim told me a few years ago: “It’s down to integrity and doing a simple thing well.” Shortbread, he pointed out, contains only four ingredients – flour, butter, salt and sugar.

Perfection lay in maintaining the product’s consistency on an industrial scale, as the business expanded and large bakeries were built in Aberlour and Elgin.

Proud of his brand’s distinctive tartan packaging, Jim also warned: “You can’t slap a bit of tartan on it and expect it to sell, as some people think. It’s the quality of what’s inside that matters.” While big companies produce shortbread as part of huge product ranges, he insisted: “We think about shortbread seven days a week.” Innumerable approaches from the industry’s giants were quietly rebuffed and Walker’s remain the UK’s biggest independent biscuit maker.

Story Continues