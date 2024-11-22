Singulus Technologies AG (ETR:SNG) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

Singulus Technologies AG (ETR:SNG) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Singulus Technologies AG develops and assembles machines and systems for thin-film coating and surface treatment processes in the photovoltaics, semiconductor, medical technology, packaging, glass and automotive, and battery and hydrogen markets worldwide. The €9.8m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of €9.8m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €8.2m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Singulus Technologies will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Singulus Technologies is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 German Machinery analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of €1.0m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 114% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Singulus Technologies given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Singulus Technologies currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

