Singaporean data centre company Digital Edge raises over $1.6 billion

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore-headquartered data centre company Digital Edge said on Monday it had raised over $1.6 billion in new capital via a combination of equity and debt financing to fund its next phase of growth.

Digital Edge is a portfolio company of Stonepeak, a New York-headquartered investment firm specialising in infrastructure and real assets, with about $70 billion of assets under management.

Digital Edge said in a statement that the capital raised included around $640 million of equity investment from both existing and new investors, as well as $1 billion of total debt financing.

Digital Edge said the growth capital will be used to fund expansion to meet the increasing cloud and artificial intelligence demands of its customers across Asia.

Established in 2020, Digital Edge now owns and operates 21 data centres with over 500 megawatt in service and under construction and development, with another 300 megawatt held for future development, in Japan, Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, according to the statement.

