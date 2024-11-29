Sime Darby Property Berhad's (KLSE:SIMEPROP) investors will be pleased with their impressive 147% return over the last three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the Sime Darby Property Berhad (KLSE:SIMEPROP) share price is 127% higher than it was three years ago. That sort of return is as solid as granite. The last week saw the share price soften some 1.4%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Sime Darby Property Berhad achieved compound earnings per share growth of 155% per year. The average annual share price increase of 31% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

KLSE:SIMEPROP Earnings Per Share Growth November 29th 2024

We know that Sime Darby Property Berhad has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Sime Darby Property Berhad the TSR over the last 3 years was 147%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Sime Darby Property Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 129% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 16% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sime Darby Property Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Sime Darby Property Berhad you should be aware of.

