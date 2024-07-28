Siltronic AG Just Reported A Surprise Profit, And Analysts Lifted Their Estimates

It's been a good week for Siltronic AG (ETR:WAF) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest second-quarter results, and the shares gained 4.4% to €74.50. Siltronic beat expectations by 6.7% with revenues of €351m. It also surprised on the earnings front, with an unexpected statutory profit of €0.73 per share a nice improvement on the losses that the analysts forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Siltronic after the latest results.

Following last week's earnings report, Siltronic's eleven analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be €1.39b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plummet 85% to €0.56 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €1.38b and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.26 in 2024. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a massive increase in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of €89.36, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Siltronic, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €110 and the most bearish at €67.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Siltronic's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 1.8% annualised decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 5.8% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 8.5% per year. It's pretty clear that Siltronic's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Siltronic following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

