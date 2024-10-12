Are Silicon Motion Technology Corporation's (NASDAQ:SIMO) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

With its stock down 26% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO). It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Specifically, we decided to study Silicon Motion Technology's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Silicon Motion Technology is:

10% = US$79m ÷ US$785m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Silicon Motion Technology's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

On the face of it, Silicon Motion Technology's ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. We can see that Silicon Motion Technology has grown at a five year net income growth average rate of 4.3%, which is a bit on the lower side. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. So this could also be one of the reasons behind the company's low growth in earnings.

As a next step, we compared Silicon Motion Technology's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 24% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is SIMO worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SIMO is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Silicon Motion Technology Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 28% (or a retention ratio of 72% over the past three years, Silicon Motion Technology has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, Silicon Motion Technology has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 34%. Still, forecasts suggest that Silicon Motion Technology's future ROE will rise to 19% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Silicon Motion Technology. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

