Signify Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €7.51b (flat on FY 2022).

Net income: €523.0m (flat on FY 2022).

Profit margin: 7.0% (in line with FY 2022).

EPS: €4,184 (up from €4.18 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Signify EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 24%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 2.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Electrical industry in Europe are expected to grow by 6.3%.

Performance of the market in the Netherlands.

The company's shares are down 2.4% from a week ago.

Valuation

Following the latest earnings results, Signify may be undervalued based on 6 different valuation benchmarks we assess. To access our thorough examination of analyst consensus click here and discover the expected future direction of the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



