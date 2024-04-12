‘Significant shortcomings’ in Bank of England’s forecasting, finds review

bank of england

The Bank of England’s ability to control inflation has been undermined by “significant shortcomings” in its economic forecasts, an independent review has warned.

A withering assessment led by former Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke warned the accuracy of the Bank’s predictions had “deteriorated significantly” in the wake of the pandemic.

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, vowed to learn from the report but refused to apologise, insisting “we do not do hindsight”.

The US central banker said that there had been “deficiencies” in Threadneedle Street’s ability to predict the impact of economic shocks such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

While his review noted this was not unique to the Bank of England, Mr Bernanke said it still risked damaging its credibility.

The review warned that the Bank’s main economic model was no longer fit for purpose, adding that staff were wasting too much time on “laborious” administration tasks that limited their time for crucial economic analysis.

Welcoming the report’s dozen recommendations, Mr Bailey admitted that the Bank needed to “adapt and develop” its forecasting process for the modern age as he vowed to learn from its mistakes.

However, when asked if he was sorry, he added: “We do not do hindsight. I don’t think it is appropriate to consider whether we would have made different decisions.”

“Would we have communicated our decisions differently? I think the answer to that is yes we would.

“I am not using the word blame. It is not about blame. It is about causes. We went through some huge global shocks. They had an effect. We used monetary policy as appropriate to take into account and offset the effects of them.”

The Bank’s governor said staff were already making changes as part of a £30m investment and would announce more fundamental reforms to how it communicates its forecasts before the end of the year.

Mr Bailey admitted the Bank needed to 'adapt and develop' - but did not apologise - Justin Tallis/AFP

Speaking to reporters, Mr Bailey said: “It is likely that the global economic environment will continue to be challenging and will continue to be less predictable than it has been in the past.

Story continues

“So we need to adapt and develop and ensure that our forecast is the best it can be.”

Mr Bailey also hinted that the Bank’s communication will be shorter and clearer going forward.

Mr Bernanke’s review recommended replacing or “at a minimum, thoroughly revamping” the Bank’s main economic model as it warned that it did not adequately capture shocks from the energy or financial sector.

“The baseline economic model has significant shortcomings,” the review said.

Recommended

How the Bank of England got its forecasts wrong – again and again

Read more

“These deficiencies in the framework, together with a variety of makeshift fixes over the years, have resulted in a complicated and unwieldy system that limits the capacity of the staff to undertake some useful analysis.”

Mr Bernanke’s review also noted that market movements used to underpin its forecasts were often out of date by the time the Bank published its forecasts.

“Stale quotes do not necessarily reflect either the market’s or the MPC’s rate expectations as of the day of the policy decision,” Mr Bernanke said.

It also noted that the Bank and policymakers also had a “tendency to predict over-rapid returns of the economy to its steady-state equilibrium,” including the Bank’s 2pc inflation target.

The report also said staff incentives were currently flawed, which risked depriving the Bank of expertise in key areas.

“Many staff believe that the best path to promotion and increased pay is moving to a new job or a different division, taking on new responsibilities, rather than by demonstrating sustained excellence in a given role,” the report said.

Ben Bernanke said the Bank's forecasting errors risked damaging its credibility - SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mr Bernanke noted that staff at the Fed often had “decades of experience in their area” compared with average experience at the Bank of “about three years”.

The Bank promised a thorough overhaul of the way it conducts its forecasts.

This includes “a state of the art approach to forecast error evaluation and a process to ensure that the results of such evaluations lead to improvements in models and techniques”.

Officials are already “exploring the sources and nature of recent forecast errors,” the Bank said.

The Bank also said it will seek to build more expertise in forecasting, instead of encouraging them to jump between different parts of the institution to gain promotions.

This means “developing incentives for expert staff to lead model development and infrastructure investment activities and providing opportunities to progress through building expertise.”