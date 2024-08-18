Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Could Be 33% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Sigma Lithium fair value estimate is US$14.82

Sigma Lithium's US$9.87 share price signals that it might be 33% undervalued

Analyst price target for SGML is CA$22.40, which is 51% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$201.6m CA$209.2m CA$215.7m CA$222.0m CA$228.2m CA$234.4m CA$240.6m CA$246.8m CA$253.2m CA$259.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 3.11% Est @ 2.93% Est @ 2.80% Est @ 2.71% Est @ 2.65% Est @ 2.60% Est @ 2.57% Est @ 2.55% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 12% CA$181 CA$168 CA$155 CA$143 CA$131 CA$121 CA$111 CA$102 CA$93.6 CA$85.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$1.3b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$260m× (1 + 2.5%) ÷ (12%– 2.5%) = CA$2.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$2.9b÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= CA$957m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$2.2b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$9.9, the company appears quite good value at a 33% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Sigma Lithium as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.181. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Sigma Lithium

Strength

Debt is well covered by .

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Sigma Lithium, there are three further factors you should further examine:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sigma Lithium you should be aware of.

