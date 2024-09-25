Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY): Hedge Funds Are Bullish On This Trending AI Stock Right Now

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Trending AI Health Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Siemens Healthineers AG (OTC:SMMNY) stands against the other AI health stocks.

According to Statista Market Insights, the worldwide artificial intelligence (AI) market is projected to reach a size of $184 billion in 2024. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.46% between 2024 and 2030, the market is expected to expand significantly, reaching a total value of $826.70 billion by 2030. In a global comparison, the United States is set to dominate with the largest market size, valued at $50.16 billion in 2024, leading the adoption and innovation in AI technology.

The global AI healthcare market is experiencing rapid expansion as well, driven by advancements in machine learning, automation, and precision medicine. With a market size of around $15.4 billion in 2022, it is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.5%, reaching over $187 billion by 2030, according to estimates by Grand View Research. This growth is largely fueled by the increased adoption of AI in diagnostics, drug discovery, robotic surgery, and patient monitoring, as healthcare systems seek more efficient and cost-effective solutions.

Reputable sources such as Fortune Business Insights and McKinsey report similar bullish projections, highlighting that AI’s applications in healthcare are expanding from diagnostics and imaging to personalized medicine and surgery. The FDA's approval of numerous AI-driven tools in recent years underlines this shift. As AI permeates every level of healthcare, the demand for AI-enhanced devices and platforms continues to surge, resulting in massive investments, partnerships, and growing startup valuations, especially in medical imaging and AI-powered therapeutics.

According to Eric Topol, a renowned cardiologist and AI expert, AI is reshaping healthcare by enhancing precision in diagnostics and treatment. In his book "Deep Medicine: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Healthcare Human Again," Topol argues that AI not only boosts efficiency but also provides better patient outcomes through personalized medicine and improved medical imaging. He states, "AI has the potential to restore the human connection in medicine by allowing doctors more time to focus on their patients, while AI handles data analysis and routine tasks." Topol envisions that AI will reduce physician burnout and transform healthcare delivery globally.

For this article, we selected trending health stocks that have AI products driving meaningful revenue gains.

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTC:SMMNY)

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTC:SMMNY) has significantly invested in AI-driven healthcare technologies, particularly in diagnostics and imaging. The company's AI-enhanced products are central to improving healthcare outcomes, with applications in radiology and cancer treatments. Their AI-based diagnostic tools streamline workflows and improve clinical accuracy, making them essential in modern healthcare.

In Q2 of fiscal year 2024, Siemens Healthineers AG (OTC:SMMNY) reported a net income of €431 million, a 297% increase from the previous year. Their overall revenue grew modestly by 1.7%, reaching €5.4 billion. The company anticipates 4.5% to 6.5% revenue growth for the fiscal year 2024, driven by its AI initiatives. Siemens Healthineers' focus on AI in medical diagnostics and therapies continues to contribute significantly to its financial success.

