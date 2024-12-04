Siemens CEO Busch's compensation rises 26% to 8.61 million euros

ZURICH (Reuters) - Siemens Chief Executive Roland Busch's total compensation package rose 26% to 8.61 million euros ($9.04 million) for the 2024 financial year, the German engineering company said on Wednesday.

Busch, who has led Siemens since February 2021, saw his compensation increase from 6.82 million euros in 2023, the firm said in its annual report.

Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas was the second-highest remunerated member on Siemens' five-person management board, with a package of 6.74 million euros, up from 5.27 million euros a year earlier.

The raises contrast with a 3% increase in compensation for Siemens staff in Germany to an average of 110,000 euros.

For its 2024 financial year, which ran to the end of September, Siemens reported a 5% increase in net income to 8.99 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9523 euros)

