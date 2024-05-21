SIA Engineering (SGX:S59) Has Announced A Dividend Of SGD0.06

The board of SIA Engineering Company Limited (SGX:S59) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 14th of August, with investors receiving SGD0.06 per share. This means the annual payment will be 1.7% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

View our latest analysis for SIA Engineering

SIA Engineering's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, SIA Engineering was paying out 90% of earnings and more than 75% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but we don't think that there are necessarily signs that the dividend might be unsustainable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 86.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 44% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from SGD0.22 total annually to SGD0.04. This works out to a decline of approximately 82% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Over the past five years, it looks as though SIA Engineering's EPS has declined at around 9.6% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Given that earnings are not growing, the dividend does not look nearly so attractive. See if the 4 analysts are forecasting a turnaround in our free collection of analyst estimates here. Is SIA Engineering not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.