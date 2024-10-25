The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Market Challenges with ...

Full Year Adjusted EBITA Outlook: Expected to be in the range of $45 to $50 million.

Fleet Vehicles and Services Adjusted EBITA Margin: 9.3% of sales, up 2.9 points versus the third quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITA: $14.3 million or 7.4% of sales, up from $11 million or 5.5% of sales in the third quarter of 2023.

Net Income: $3.1 million or 9 cents per share, compared to $4.5 million or 13 cents per share in the previous year.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

The company is maintaining its adjusted EBITA outlook for 2024, expecting growth of 19% versus the prior year, indicating confidence in financial performance.

The acquisition of independent truck upfitters has expanded SHYF's vocational truck products and capabilities, with synergies already being realized.

The backlog for fleet vehicles and services decreased by 18% compared to the end of 2023, suggesting potential future revenue challenges.

Sales for the third quarter were down 4% from the prior year, indicating challenges in market demand.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you clarify when Blue Arc went into production and what financial break-even means for 2025? A: Production began at the end of September. For 2025, financial break-even refers to adjusted EBITA. We expect spending to decrease as the vehicle is no longer in development, and sales volume will offset remaining expenses. We aim for less than 500 units to reach break-even, focusing on hundreds of units next year. - Jonathan Douyard, CFO

Q: What is the visibility into Blue Arc unit orders for next year, and what is required to hit break-even? A: We have visibility with orders like the FedEx order of 150 units and a letter of intent for 50 units. We have a strong pipeline and believe these building blocks will help us reach break-even levels. - Jonathan Douyard, CFO

Q: Can you explain the margin improvements in Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS) despite revenue headwinds? A: We've driven operational efficiency and flexibility, allowing us to run multiple products in different plants. This has reduced costs and improved performance, leading to margin improvements. - John Dunn, CEO

Q: What are the order trends in FVS, and are there signs of recovery in parcel fleet demand? A: We are actively engaging with key customers and seeing sequential improvement in orders. While parcel fleet demand is measured, our sales team is finding new orders and growing existing customer relationships. - John Dunn, CEO

Q: How is the Specialty Vehicles segment performing, and what is the outlook for 2025? A: We see slight softening in service body demand, but it's not a trend yet. We are confident in our position for 2025, with plans to expand geographically and leverage the ITU acquisition for growth. - John Dunn, CEO

