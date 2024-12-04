Shutdown of ageing nuclear plants delayed as net zero stokes blackout fears

In This Article:
The shutdown of Britain’s ageing nuclear power stations has been delayed amid fears that Labour’s net zero drive threatens to increase the risk of electricity price shocks and shortages.
Four nuclear power stations owned by France’s EDF are to have their lives extended by up to two years, following safety assessments on the feasibility of keeping them open.
Heysham 1 in Lancashire and the Hartlepool power station on Teesside were both scheduled to close in 2026 but will now keep operating until March 2027. Both have been operating since 1983.
Heysham 2, also in Lancashire, and Torness, in East Lothian, were expected to shut in 2028 but will now remain operating until 2030. The pair were built five years after Heysham 1 and Hartlepool.
EDF signalled that it also wanted to keep Sizewell B nuclear station in Suffolk operating for decades beyond its current 2035 closing date, though this will depend on a separate review.
The four nuclear stations being kept open were designed in the 1960s and generate about 15pc of the country’s power.
Their planned closures would have been a significant setback for Labour’s plans to decarbonise the UK power system by 2030. Mr Miliband’s pre-election pledge to cut household energy bills by £300 and make the UK’s electricity grid carbon neutral by 2030 would have been far harder to achieve if the nuclear stations had shut down as scheduled and the Energy Secretary welcomed plans to keep them operating.
He said last night: “These extensions are a major win for our energy independence. This will come alongside our backing for new nuclear, including supporting the completion of Hinkley Point C, confirming £2.7bn for Sizewell C, and pressing on with contract negotiations for our small modular reactor competition.”
The National Energy System Operator (Neso), which was set up by Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to reach the goal, has said nuclear will be vital to weaning Britain off fossil fuels.
However, delays to new reactors such as Hinkley Point C mean the country faces a sharp drop in nuclear power generation towards the end of this decade.
Mr Miliband had vowed to press ahead with his highly ambitious goal to decarbonise the electricity grid despite warnings from industry about the timescale.
The UK’s decision to increase its use of intermittent power sources like wind and solar has left the country more reliant on electricity imported from abroad via subsea interconnectors.
Tuesday’s low winds meant the UK had to import up to 14pc of its electricity from Europe. Fears about demand outstripping supply also prompted Neso to briefly activate its anti-blackout plan, telling power companies to bring gas fired stations out of hibernation in case they were needed. A “capacity alert” was issued for the second time this winter as generation from wind turbines fell, though it was later withdrawn.
Chris O’Shea, chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica, which also owns a stake in the four nuclear plants alongside EDF, said: “In an energy system that is becoming ever more intermittent, baseload power generation that doesn’t depend on the sun shining and the wind blowing is essential to keeping the lights on.”
EDF, France’s state-controlled electricity company, on Tuesday night took the decision to extend the life of the four nuclear power stations following surveys of the reactors to check for the type of cracks that have already doomed several others to closure.The final decision was nominally taken in London but the majority of those voting were dialling in from Paris.
Mark Hartley, managing director of EDF’s Nuclear Operations business, said: “When EDF acquired these stations in 2009 they were all due to end generation by early 2023 which would have left the UK with just one generating nuclear station at Sizewell B.
“Careful stewardship and around £8bn of investment since 2009 has seen several life extensions for these stations and much higher output than was predicted.”
The four reactors covered by the decision have a combined generating capacity of nearly 5GW, providing steady low-carbon power that also stabilises the entire national grid.
The French decision was also welcomed by Neso chief executive Fintan Slye, who said: “Neso’s advice to the UK Government on delivering clean power by 2030, and our Future Energy Scenarios, show the important role that nuclear power will play in the electricity system to 2030 and out to 2050.”
The four nuclear power stations each contain two Advanced Gas Cooled (AGR) reactors with cores based around massive graphite blocks.
These have a tendency to crack because of the intense radiation and heat they are exposed to. Such cracks have already forced the closure of several other UK power stations.
EDF said its decision followed a full inspection of the graphite cores in each reactor using remotely controlled cameras, which led officials to conclude the cores were still safe.
EDF made clear that it would also like to extend the life of Sizewell B nuclear station in Suffolk, which uses a different type of reactor and was not part of the AGR review. It is due to close around 2035 but this could be extended to 2055, the company said.Some fear EDF’s decision is linked to pressure from ministers. Stephen Thomas, emeritus professor of energy policy at Greenwich University, said: “This is concerning given the serious safety issues raised by the ageing of the graphite blocks.”
EDF’s decision will need to be ratified by the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR), which will need to approve the extensions as safe.
An ONR spokesman said: “It is a requirement of the site licence that operations be carried out under a valid safety case. Several safety cases at each station are likely to require updating to achieve EDF’s stated ambitions.
“The ongoing safety of operations at any nuclear site must be fully demonstrated to us.”
If approved, the life extensions will support more than 3,000 jobs at sites across the UK, especially East Lothian, Lancashire, Teesside and Gloucester.