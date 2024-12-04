Shutdown of ageing nuclear plants delayed as net zero stokes blackout fears

The nuclear power stations at Heysham, Lancashire, are to remain in use - Paul Cooper/EDF

The shutdown of Britain’s ageing nuclear power stations has been delayed amid fears that Labour’s net zero drive threatens to increase the risk of electricity price shocks and shortages.

Four nuclear power stations owned by France’s EDF are to have their lives extended by up to two years, following safety assessments on the feasibility of keeping them open.

Heysham 1 in Lancashire and the Hartlepool power station on Teesside were both scheduled to close in 2026 but will now keep operating until March 2027. Both have been operating since 1983.

Heysham 2, also in Lancashire, and Torness, in East Lothian, were expected to shut in 2028 but will now remain operating until 2030. The pair were built five years after Heysham 1 and Hartlepool.

EDF signalled that it also wanted to keep Sizewell B nuclear station in Suffolk operating for decades beyond its current 2035 closing date, though this will depend on a separate review.

The four nuclear stations being kept open were designed in the 1960s and generate about 15pc of the country’s power.

Their planned closures would have been a significant setback for Labour’s plans to decarbonise the UK power system by 2030. Mr Miliband’s pre-election pledge to cut household energy bills by £300 and make the UK’s electricity grid carbon neutral by 2030 would have been far harder to achieve if the nuclear stations had shut down as scheduled and the Energy Secretary welcomed plans to keep them operating.

He said last night: “These extensions are a major win for our energy independence. This will come alongside our backing for new nuclear, including supporting the completion of Hinkley Point C, confirming £2.7bn for Sizewell C, and pressing on with contract negotiations for our small modular reactor competition.”

The National Energy System Operator (Neso), which was set up by Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to reach the goal, has said nuclear will be vital to weaning Britain off fossil fuels.

However, delays to new reactors such as Hinkley Point C mean the country faces a sharp drop in nuclear power generation towards the end of this decade.

Mr Miliband had vowed to press ahead with his highly ambitious goal to decarbonise the electricity grid despite warnings from industry about the timescale.

The UK’s decision to increase its use of intermittent power sources like wind and solar has left the country more reliant on electricity imported from abroad via subsea interconnectors.

Tuesday’s low winds meant the UK had to import up to 14pc of its electricity from Europe. Fears about demand outstripping supply also prompted Neso to briefly activate its anti-blackout plan, telling power companies to bring gas fired stations out of hibernation in case they were needed. A “capacity alert” was issued for the second time this winter as generation from wind turbines fell, though it was later withdrawn.

