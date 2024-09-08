Are Short Sellers Bullish on Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) Despite The Cyclical Pressures It’s Experiencing?

We recently compiled a list of the 13 Best American Tech Stocks To Buy According to Short Sellers. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) stands against the other American tech stocks.

Tech stocks have outperformed the stock market for several years and account for over 30% of the market's overall holdings. With market values estimated at trillions of dollars, the majority of the lauded Magnificent Seven stocks are American tech companies that are still expanding. Technology is constantly evolving, and investors have a lot of opportunities because of this ongoing advancement.

This dynamic progress was reflected in the US stock market when it rose more than 3% in the second quarter of 2024. In terms of the trade in artificial intelligence, technology companies remained at the top, and this trend did not appear to be slowing down throughout the quarter. The largest companies have outperformed the market this year, which has been a remarkable trend. The 500 largest companies' large-cap market saw gains of 4.4% in Q2 YoY, increasing its 2024 return to above 15%. In contrast, the small-cap market saw a 3.3% drop, translating into a 1.6% 2024 return.

Even though technology companies outperformed in Q2 FY2024, Main Street Research's James Demmert cautions investors not to treat all of them the same. Instead, they should prioritize those tech firms that can deliver consistent earnings, especially in an uncertain economy.

Investors should also stay informed about the 2024 tech industry statistics. According to the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, almost one-third of the growth in the US economy is attributed to the IT sector, which is the main driver of the country's economy. Similarly, the United States accounts for one-third of the world's information technology market, according to the International Trade Administration, making it the largest tech market in the world. Computer and IT jobs reported a median annual wage of $104,420 in May 2023, while 108,503 college graduates with bachelor's degrees in computer and information sciences graduated in 2022, a 3.5% increase YoY. The average yearly salary for tech majors is $90,000.

According to a report, tech trends in 2023 were dominated by electrification/renewables and generative AI. Internet searches for generative AI increased by 700%, and the area received significant funding as huge language models processed more data and expanded modalities. Even while global IT investment declined, electrification and renewables continued to draw large amounts of capital. These industries continue to have a high volume of job postings, signifying potential for long-term growth.

Looking forward, according to the Deloitte 2024 technology industry outlook, in the wake of current macroeconomic headwinds such as high inflation and supply chain disruptions, the technology industry confronts a cautious 2024 recovery. As per Deloitte's Q4 2023 study, 62% of tech executives believe the industry is "healthy," with growth anticipated in the areas of cybersecurity, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. By late 2024, generative AI is expected to have a major impact on enterprise software and elevate operational efficiency. Tech companies and startups are investing more in AI, but enterprise adoption is still sluggish. However, this is predicted to change in the second half of 2024. Market expansion is anticipated to be propelled by enterprise expenditure on AI and IT services. Nonetheless, regulations in the EU and the US focusing on data privacy, sustainability, and AI ethics continue to provide challenges, forcing companies to follow regulations while leveraging these for competitive advantage. To reduce geopolitical risks and guarantee uninterrupted growth, supply networks will need to strategically change, and effective operations will need to be prioritized.

We sifted through holdings of tech ETFs and online rankings to form an initial list of 25 American tech stocks. Then we selected the 13 stocks that had the lowest percentage of their shares shorted. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of the lowest percentage of their shares shorted.

% of shares shorted: 1.46%

The US-based Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)'s extensive suite of cloud solutions, spearheaded by its Customer 360 platform, enables enterprises to provide tailored customer experiences, hence stimulating significant development prospects.

Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and MuleSoft are just a few of the many products it offers, all of which contribute to its dominant position in the CRM technology market.

The US-based tech company leads the market in salesforce automation, but it still only holds 30% of the market share in a highly fragmented industry that is growing by double digits annually, indicating that there is still space for growth.

Notwithstanding recent issues with revenue, the tech company remains a tempting investment due to its solid financial performance, attractive price, and focus on profitability. Though its stock price dropped in Q12024 after the firm missed sales estimates for the first time in 18 years, Salesforce has made significant strides in other areas. Its operating cash flow surged by 39% YoY to $6.25 billion, while its adjusted operating margins climbed to 32.1% YoY.

Mar Vista Focus strategy stated the following regarding Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“Salesforce, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRM) stock came under pressure in Q2 as the company modestly missed Street expectations for software bookings and reduced its FY2025 subscription revenue guidance to “around 10%” year-to-year growth from “greater than 10%.” We believe Salesforce is experiencing cyclical pressures as software demand across the industry is pressured at the margin. This has led to longer sales cycles; smaller deal sizes and budgets being allocated away from enterprise software to emerging areas like generative AI. We continue to believe that Salesforce will see a tailwind to demand from its generative AI offerings as many AI use cases are found in front office software like customer relationship management. This, coupled with Salesforce’s treasure trove of customer data, positions it well to exploit the evolution of next-generation AI offerings.”

Nonetheless, one of the strongest long-term software investment options is Salesforce, especially considering that it continues to offer investors a pleasing mix of revenue growth and increasing profitability. Investors are bullish on the stocks since the renewed emphasis on margin improvement, share buybacks, and dividends is expected to compound solid earnings growth for years to come, even while revenue growth has slowed.

Overall CRM ranks 13th on our list of the best American tech stocks to buy according to short sellers. While we acknowledge the potential of CRM as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than CRM but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

