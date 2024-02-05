Shopping Experts: 5 Top Purchases We Make Every February

dusanpetkovic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

This February, you might have a little extra money to spend if you plan on receiving a tax refund. What purchases are worth buying if you can swing it?

GOBankingRates spoke to Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews, and frugal living expert and TikToker Tasia Boland about the must-buys they make in February. These five purchases are worth your dollars.

Winter Apparel

February has historically been a good month to shop for cold weather apparel, since retailers are in the process of making room for spring fashion and accessories.

In February, Ramhold said, shoppers can find winter clothes on sale and in the clearance racks priced at steep deals.

“Some of the best deals will be tied up in Presidents’ Day sales, but also watch for events labeled as ‘End of Season’ or ‘Valentine’s Day,’ as well as flash sales and ‘Friends & Family’ events,” Ramhold said. “Discounts should be above 50% for many retailers, with some reaching 70% off or more, depending on the store and when you’re shopping.”

TVs

Early February is generally considered good timing if you’re shopping for an affordable television, thanks to incoming television events like the Super Bowl.

Boland recommends anyone with a wholesale club membership, such as Costco, Sam’s Club or BJ’s, explore any sales they’re offering on TVs this month. Because new models will be arriving in stores in March and April, this is a good time to snag a TV for much less.

Fitness Equipment

The reason why we tend to see fitness equipment at lower prices in February, according to Ramhold, is because the influx of shoppers looking for fitness gear has calmed down since the start of the year. As a result, retailers will be focused on offloading various exercise items to make way for spring inventory. These sales also include activewear, making it a good time to stock up on sports bras, leggings, shorts, hoodies and shirts.

What’s the best way to strategically shop fitness sales? Ramhold recommends checking the sale sections of your favorite retailers to see what they’re offering.

“Watch for 30% off discounts to be common, but some could also go higher,” said Ramhold, mentioning an example she saw of REI taking up to 50% off.

Storage Containers

A lesser-known deal worth shopping in February is storage containers.

“All the cute clear plastic storage containers are on clearance at our local BJ’s Wholesale Club,” said Boland, highlighting these storage containers priced at $13.98 in a TikTok video.

Chocolates

Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day, and Feb.15 is unofficially the day where all Valentine’s Day candy goes on sale.

Those who want discount chocolates this month are recommended by Ramhold to head to their favorite store for cheap treats. This kind of shopping trip is time-sensitive, especially if you want to snag 50% off sales on quality chocolate brands.

“The problem with waiting too long to shop leftover Valentine’s candy is the good stuff gets snapped up pretty much right away, and then you’re just left with the most unpopular bits to reach those heights of 80% off,” said Ramhold.

