Shoppers are ‘concerned about economy’ and delaying purchases, says Monsoon boss

A woman walks past a window display promoting a sale

The boss of Monsoon has warned he is “concerned” for next year after unexpectedly weak sales for the retail industry in the run-up to Christmas.

Nick Stowe, the chief executive of Monsoon Accessorize, said people were “concerned about their jobs” and would “postpone some of those clothing purchases” as fears deepened over tax rises and the economy.

British retailers returned to growth last month, official figures on Friday showed but clothing stores reported their weakest trading for almost three years.

Retail sales volumes, which measure the quantity bought, increased by 0.2pc in November, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It was lower than the 0.5pc that had been forecast by economists and came after retailers witnessed a 0.7pc decline in October.

Mr Stowe said Monsoon Accessorize, which has 150 stores in the UK and employs 2,000 people, increased sales by a little under 10pc during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

He added: “I don’t think there’s any escaping that the broader picture is pretty concerning.

“I think as you get into the new year people are going to pull back. They are concerned about the economy.

“They are not stupid. They see the taxes coming through on National Insurance and I think they’re concerned about their jobs, and rightly so.”

The ONS said clothing and footwear retailers reported a 2.6pc drop in sales volumes in November, taking them down to the lowest monthly level since January 2022.

Hannah Finselbach, a statistician at the ONS, said: “Retail sales increased slightly in November following last month’s fall.

“For the first time in three months, there was a boost for food store sales, particularly supermarkets.

“It was also a good month for household goods retailers, most notably furniture shops.

“Clothing store sales dipped sharply once again, as retailers reported tough trading conditions.”

It comes as the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) warned that retailers had “endured a gloomy festive period” as its latest data showed a fall in annual sales volumes for the third month in a row in December.

Martin Sartorius, an economist at the CBI, said: “Looking ahead, retailers expect sales to fall again in January, while wholesalers and motor traders are braced for sharper sales declines.”

Elliott Jordan-Doak of Pantheon Macroeconomics said the retail sales figures were “disappointing” as footfall should have improved after November’s drier weather than October, while the downturn in temperatures should have boosted clothing sales.

“But consumer confidence is steadily recovering from the hit taken in the months leading up to the Budget and we think that recovery has further to run as real incomes continue to rise and the MPC cuts interest rates next year,” he added.

