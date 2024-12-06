Shopify Is Well-Positioned Ahead of a Creator Economy Surge

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) appears to be undervalued based on my 15-year discounted cash flow model, offering the potential for an 11% CAGR in its enterprise value over the period. Therefore, the stock currently presents a compelling long-term investment opportunity. That said, despite the strong potential in a burgeoning SMB and creator economy, competitive risks from established tech players could pose challenges over time. Nonetheless, Shopify's strategic positioning and robust financial performance make it a favorable candidate for investors with a long-term horizon.

Operational and financial analysis

Shopifythe e-commerce platform designed to empower businesses of all sizes with tools for online, in-person, and global sellingis already well known. Its reputation is hinged on website building, product management, payment processing, analytics, marketing tools, and other initiatives to support companies reliant on e-commerce for successful operations. However, based on my analysis, its significant long-term opportunity lies in its distinct focus on facilitating infrastructure ideal for a burgeoning creator economy.

The platform's low-code/no-code tools empower creators to launch fully functional online stores with minimal resources, democratizing access to e-commerce for small businesses and independent creators. The global creator economy is projected to grow from $191 billion in 2025 to over $528 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 22.5%. Currently, North America dominates the creator economy market, holding 40% of the global shareits value is expected to grow from $32.28 billion in 2025 to $142.91 billion by 2030.

Based on Shopify's most recent Q3 2024 earnings report, its Merchant Solutions revenue (which is heavily driven by small merchants) accounted for 71.8% of its total revenue. Shopify Plus, the enterprise-level plan tailored for larger businesses, contributed 25% of monthly recurring revenue. Therefore, the company is already dominantly structured around supporting smaller businesses, which bodes very well for it as the creator economy continues to boom amid AI and automation trends replacing corporate jobs.

According to Goldman Sachs (GS), AI and automation may replace up to 300 million full-time jobs in the near futuresome reports go as high as 800 million by 2030with white-collar workers and manufacturing employees being particularly vulnerable. Therefore, it's reasonable to assess that the market for independent creators and small businesses is going to become more saturated, providing a revenue boost to Shopify as the leading provider of e-commerce solutions for small businesses.

