Shopify shares skyrocket as company forecasts stronger-than-expected sales for holiday quarter

Shopify (SHOP.TO)(SHOP) shares skyrocketed as much as 27 per cent on Tuesday, after the company reported earnings that surpassed expectations and forecast stronger growth for the fourth quarter.

The Canadian e-commerce software company, which reports its financial results in U.S. dollars, saw total sales jump 26 per cent year-over-year in the third quarter to $2.16 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue to reach $2.11 billion in the quarter, according to RBC Capital Markets. The sales growth marks the sixth consecutive quarter where growth in revenue excluding logistics surpassed 25 per cent, Shopify says.

The company also said it expects sales in the fourth quarter, which includes the holiday shopping period, to grow between mid-to-high twenties percentage rate compared to last year. That's above the 23 per cent growth that analysts were expecting.

The better-than-expected results sent shares soaring on Tuesday. Shopify's stock was trading at $156.41 on the Toronto Stock Exchange as at 11:20 a.m. ET, an increase of 25 per cent compared to Monday's close.

The strong quarterly results come as Shopify added new merchants while existing clients saw same-store sales grow in the quarter. The company added 16 new enterprise clients in the quarter, Shopify president Harvey Finkelstein said on a conference call with analysts on Tuesday, including Reebok, jewellery brand Brilliant Earth, fashion label Off-White, and Lionsgate Entertainment. While the company has long been known for providing e-commerce software to entrepreneurs and small businesses, it has recently set its sights on bringing larger, more complex companies to its platforms.

"To be clear, enterprise is not a short-term play. It is a massive opportunity to build for the long term, and we are positioning ourselves well to capitalize on it today and in the future," Finkelstein said.

"We are truly just getting started with our push into the enterprise commerce market."

Shopify also saw strength internationally, with gross merchandise volume, the dollar value of orders facilitated by the company, rising 35 per cent in Europe amid strength in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

Alicja Siekierska is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow her on Twitter @alicjawithaj.

