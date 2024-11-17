Shopify Inc. (SHOP): Among ARK Invest’s Top Stock Picks for 2024

We recently compiled a list of the ARK Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks for 2024. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) stands against ARK Invest's top stock picks for 2024.

ARK Investment Management LLC, more commonly known as ARK Invest, is an American investment management firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, that oversees several actively managed ETFs. It was registered in 2014 by Catherine Wood, who is known for making big bets on disruptive technology like self-driving carse and genomics. The investment fund has around $6.7 billion in assets under management.

Wood’s flagship fund has faced pressures for the third straight year, with outflows at nearly $1.8 billion during the first six months of 2024, which was close to triple the outflows seen in 2023. Its closing price of $57.85 on November 11 was down 60% from the highs of early 2021. In a letter posted to investors in July, she acknowledged that the fund’s performance was challenged by certain stock picks and the overall macroeconomic environment, but added that ‘our conviction in and commitment to investing in disruptive innovation have not wavered’.

The ARK Invest CEO argued that the fund’s holdings were set to benefit once the Fed rate cuts begin and that she anticipates another period of strong returns, reminiscent of the gains witnessed during the initial days of the pandemic. In August this year, in the hope of buying the dip, Wood piled into several tech stocks whose shares had tumbled in the months prior. Since the announcement of interest rate cuts in September, ARK’s flagship ETF has grown 25%, with a major upward spike in the week running up to and following the presidential elections, which Donald Trump won on November 5.

In a post-election message released to investors, Wood likened the country’s current economic situation to the Reagan era in the early 1980s, when the interest rate and tax cuts resulted in robust economic growth, eventually helping the United States grow out of deficit and into a surplus in the Clinton era.

Cathie Wood predicts a bright future and has stated that Trump’s policies will ‘turbocharge’ the American economy more powerfully than the Reagan Revolution did. She expects the newly elected president to slash regulations and cut tax rates, as he did during his first term.

Trump during his election campaign vowed to reduce the corporate tax rate to 15%, after having already cut the rate from 35% to 21% in his presidency between 2017 and 2021. Having said that, Wood believes that businesses will put investments on hold until the promised cuts are delivered, which means the positive anticipated impact on the economy will be delayed.

