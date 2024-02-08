ShockWave Medical Inc Director Frank Watkins Sells 2,000 Shares

On February 6, 2024, Director Frank Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV), according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 31,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

ShockWave Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company offers innovative solutions that are designed to address the needs of patients with cardiovascular conditions.

The insider transaction history for ShockWave Medical Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 48 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of ShockWave Medical Inc were trading at $231.76, giving the company a market cap of $8.729 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 36.85, above the industry median of 26.99 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.43, with a GF Value of $534.88, indicating that the stock could be a possible value trap and warrants caution before investing.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

