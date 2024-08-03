SHL Telemedicine Insiders Added US$686.7k Of Stock To Their Holdings

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (VTX:SHLTN), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

SHL Telemedicine Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Menachem Weinberg bought CHF360k worth of shares at a price of CHF5.67 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CHF3.79 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While SHL Telemedicine insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 18% of SHL Telemedicine shares, worth about CHF11m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The SHL Telemedicine Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded SHL Telemedicine shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think SHL Telemedicine insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for SHL Telemedicine (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

